'I love a man in uniform': Underwear-clad Tacoma shoplifter propositions officer, police say

It was quite a scene.
A 28-year-old man was repeatedly stealing DVDs from a Tacoma electronics store, Pierce County prosecutors say, but when store staff would confront him, he would offer them an X-rated proposition and pull down his pants to expose himself.
On his fourth take Tuesday night, prosecutors say, Tacoma police got to watch the show.
The man was arrested and charged Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court with third-degree assault, third-degree theft and indecent exposure. His bail was set at $30,000.
According to charging documents:
Employees at the store in the 2200 block of South 48th Street called Tacoma police to complain that a man had been shoplifting from the store, then exposing himself to loss-prevention officers when they confronted him. It was the third time it had happened, and each time the man got away.
The police officer left but got a call a short time later that the man was back, this time putting DVDs into his backpack. He again pulled his pants down but kept his underwear on this time.
The officer arrived to find the man crawling around in his underwear, yelling a profane proposition for sex. The officer then identified himself.
"I love a man in uniform," the underwear-clad man allegedly said before repeating his proposition.
The officer handcuffed the man, so the man began yelling life advice to the onlookers.
"I'm not gay! Don't do meth! It'll make you think you like dudes!" the man yelled.
The officer put the man inside the patrol car, took the DVDs from the man's backpack and returned them to store employees.
The store manager told the officer the man had done the same routine the previous times he had been confronted for shoplifting, even when children were inside the store.
The officer went back to the car and found the man hitting his head on the partition between the front and back seats of the patrol car. The officer went back to try and get the man to stop, but the man spit on him twice.
While being driven to Pierce County Jail, the man allegedly yelled his previous advice about not doing methamphetamine, adding, in rough language, that it messes a person up.
