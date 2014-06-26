Two Pierce County residents charged after drug bust

Two Pierce County residents were charged with multiple felonies after a narcotics task force found large quantities of six drugs in their vehicles and a warehouse.
Robert Knowles, 47, of Bonney Lake, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He was ordered held in lieu of $750,000 bail.
His 26-year-old girlfriend pleaded not guilty to similar charges and was released Wednesday on her own recognizance.
A narcotics task force served a search warrant at Knowles’ warehouse June 24 and found 13.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, according to charging papers.
Inside Knowles’ car was 2.2 pounds of meth, 157 grams of heroin, 1.7 ounces of crack cocaine and oxycodone pills, according to court documents.
A search of the girlfriend's car turned up 3.8 grams of meth, hydrocodone pills and marijuana, the court records state.
Comments