Troopers arrest suspect in Spanaway robbery after State Patrol plane spots speeding car on I-5

When the Washington State Patrol troopers tried to pull over Terry Moser Jr., they didn’t know he’d been charged in connection to a Spanaway robbery.
They just knew he was driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 5, State Patrol spokesman Guy Gill said.
Plus, he was in a car with its lights off and without license plates, according to court records.
Moser, 35, pleaded not guilty Monday to eluding police, reckless driving and resisting arrest in connection to the pursuit.
As for the heist at a Spanaway Autozone this month, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree robbery and unlawful gun possession.
Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $500,000 for the pursuit charges and $500,000 for the robbery case.
Charging papers and Gill gave this account:
Wearing a wig, Moser entered the car parts store at 127 173rd St. S. just after noon Sept. 9 and pointed a handgun at a clerk. He demanded cash and took money from some customers.
He fired into the ceiling and at an employee as he got away. No one was hurt.
About 11 p.m. Saturday, a State Patrol plane looking for impaired drivers and speeding vehicles saw a car going more than 100 mph on southbound I-5 near the Port of Tacoma.
The driver, later identified as Moser, headed to state Route 512 and a trooper in a patrol car tried to get the Honda Civic to pull over.
Instead, it exited at Steele Street, did a U-turn and headed west on eastbound state Route 512.
The car traveled to state Route 7 and crashed with a trooper who tried to stop it with his patrol car. It headed back to state Route 512, going in the right direction this time, and then went toward state Route 410.
On the way, the car ran over spikes placed by troopers, and once it got to state Route 410, a trooper used a maneuver to stop the vehicle and arrested Moser.
No one was hurt during the chase, though Moser narrowly missed other drivers, Gill said. It wasn’t clear why Moser was allegedly speeding and driving without lights in the first place, he added.
An attorney for Moser was not immediately available for comment.
