Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Five lucky seniors can earn free senior portraits
The Pierce County Professional Photographers Association will present five local seniors with free senior portraits. Winners will be selected based on the essay submitted with their application. They must have financial need and be on track to graduate at the end of the current school year. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. Apply at pcppa.com/seniors2017.
Celebrate SAMI’s new home-to-be
Tacoma Public Schools will host a kickoff ceremony for the new Environmental Learning Center, which will house the Science and Math Institute high school along with zoo staff and other programs, at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. The public is invited to attend, see the construction in progress and enjoy student project demonstrations, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the zoo’s Education Center at 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma.
State board of education seeks new member
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Randy Dorn has announced an election for one position on the State Board of Education: Western Region Position 4.
Those interested in declaring candidacy must submit forms to the state superintendent’s office by Sept. 30. Candidates must live in the Western Region and cannot be employed by any educational institution, educational service district or the state superintendent’s office. The four-year term will begin in January and requires a considerable commitment of time for preparation and attendance at various meetings.
Forms are available online at tinyurl.com/ny7w746 or by mail at Administrative Resource Services, Superintendent of Public Instruction, P.O. Box 47200, Olympia, WA, 98504-7200. For more information, call 360-725-6133 or email kristin.murphy@k12.wa.us.
Find out what it takes to apply to Yale
Annie Wright Schools, 827 N. Tacoma Ave., will host an information session for students interested in attending Yale University at 7 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) at the school’s Great Hall. It is open to the public, and registration is requested. Go to apps.admissions.yale.edu/register/tacoma2016
Learn back-to-school organizing tips from CHADD
The local Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyeractivity Disorder will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Wright Academy, Lower School Commons. The featured speaker is Lori Sirs talking about “Back to School Organization, Homework and Time Management Strategies.” For more information about CHADD, go to chadd.org.
State encourages use of free online education tools
Washington will join the #GoOpen Intiative, which encourages states, school districts and educators to use openly licensed educational materials to transform teaching and learning.
Open education resources are free online materials that can be shared by users. For the past four years, the state superintendent’s office has worked with local school districts to bring quality classroom materials to students at a lower cost, allowing districts to redirect funding to other critical areas.
The Bethel School District serves as one of 11 ambassador districts nationwide helping schools design and implement strategy for transitioning to open education resources.
Puyallup donates boatloads of school supplies
Each year, Communities In Schools of Puyallup collects school supplies for area children.
The organization partnered with the Red Canoe Credit Union for the annual “Fill the Canoe” school supply drive, collecting over 2,900 pounds of supplies, and matched by the pound by the Red Canoe Credit Union. The drive was held from Aug.1 to Aug. 19.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
