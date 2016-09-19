Tacoma school officials probe phone app’s inappropriate messages

A McCarver Elementary School parent prompted an investigation by Tacoma Public Schools officials after she reported getting inappropriate messages from a phone app used by teachers.
The app, ClassDojo, is a commercial product that allows teachers to send electronic messages to parents about their student. The app’s website notes that “teachers can encourage students for any skill or value — whether it’s working hard, being kind, helping others or something else.”
The mom told a Q13 television reporter she initially received positive reports about her daughter for being responsible and persistent. But then over the weekend, negative messages about her child showed up in the ClassDojo app.
The News Tribune was not able to reach the mother.
The negative messages came from someone with a name that does not match any teacher or student in Tacoma Public Schools, according to the district.
School district spokeswoman Kathryn McCarthy said the district’s technical team was looking into the matter.
The negative messages came from someone with a name that does not match any teacher or student in Tacoma Public Schools, according to McCarthy.
She said Monday that the district had not heard similar complaints from other McCarver parents.
She said the district has asked McCarver teachers to stop using Class Dojo for the time being. She added that the school district encourages teachers to use official district communication channels to get in touch with parents.
Asked if the district planned to ban outside app use by teachers, McCarthy said, “We don’t know for sure what our ultimate direction will be.”
McCarthy also said the district was talking to the company that offers the ClassDojo app, and that the parent has been contacted by school officials about the incident.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Comments