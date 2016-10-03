Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Dia de la Raza festival in Puyallup
The Puyallup School District will host the Dia de la Raza culture and arts festival from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at the Karshner Museum, 309 Fourth St. NE, Puyallup.
Dia de la Raza means day of the people, and the free festival will celebrate the cultures that make up Latino identities across the Americas. It will include music by Carlos Cascante y su Tumbao, a local salsa band. Dance instructor and choreographer Vanessa Villalobos will demonstrate dance steps. Families can enjoy the music and create teacher-led crafts.
Funding is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Washington State Arts Commission, and a partnership between the school district and the Broadway Center for the Performing Arts.
Tacoma School Board wins national honor
The National School Boards Association has named the Tacoma School Board the winner of its 2016 CUBE (Council of Urban Boards of Education) award for urban school board excellence. The CUBE Award recognizes school districts where effective board governance affects student achievement. Tacoma was honored at a conference held in Miami last week.
Local schools earn School of Distinction awards
The Puget Sound Educational Service District has awarded 2016 School of Distinction awards to 36 schools in 11 districts. The schools are recognized for continuous, substantive and sustained improvement in English language arts and math over a five-year period.
The following schools were recognized: Centennial Elementary, Evergreen Elementary and Spanaway Elementary in the Bethel School District; Carter Lake Elementary, Evergreen Elementary, Harrison Prep, Lake Louise Elementary, Mann Middle School, Tyee Park Elementary and Woodbrook Middle School in the Clover Park School District; Technology Access Foundation Academy in the Federal Way School District; Surprise Lake Middle School in the Fife School District; Emerald Hills Elementary in the Sumner School District; and Geiger Montessori, Lincoln High School, Science and Math Institute, and Wilson High School in the Tacoma school district.
Learn about upcoming Puyallup school construction
The Puyallup School District will host an information night to gather input from the community about upcoming construction projects. Information nights are scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Thursday at Firgrove Elementary, Oct. 11 at Northwood Elementary and Oct. 18 at Rogers High School, to accommodate those living in the area of the new elementary school on South Hill.
Sumner teacher finalist for math and science teaching honor
The state superintendent of public instruction announced six teachers who have been selected as state-level finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Tricia Hukee of Daffodil Valley Elementary in Sumner is one of the six.
Tacoma high school students can be part of city government day
The city of Tacoma has invited high school students enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools to apply to participate in Student Government Day. This program gives students the opportunity to get an inside look at local government, interact with the mayor, city council members and city staff members. The application deadline is Oct. 20. For more information and online applications, go to cityoftacoma.org/studentgovernmentday or contact India Adams at iadams@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5142.
