Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Evergreen honors Gibbs-Bowling
Tacoma’s Lincoln High School teacher Nathan Gibbs-Bowling has been named the 2016 Joseph Albert Dear Distinguished Alumni Award winner from the Evergreen State College.
As a graduate of Evergreen’s undergraduate Tacoma program and with a master’s degree in teaching from Evergreen, Gibbs-Bowling was the 2015 Washington State Teacher of the Year and was a finalist for 2016 National Teacher of the Year.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes Gibbs-Bowling for his educator status and as a strong advocate for his students, calling out institutionalized education inequality. He will receive his award at the annual Return to Evergreen alumni event Saturday.
Clover Park to celebrate early learning
Clover Park School District will host an open house for its Early Learning Program that will celebrate the relocation and centralization of the program and will include a short program and self-guided tours of the program now at the former Southgate Elementary School, 10202 Earley Ave. SW, Lakewood. The open house is 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19. For information, call 253-583-5040.
