Tacoma students visit Hong Kong amusement park

100 Lincoln High School students will be traveling to China next week at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It would be an eye-opening experience for many who have never travelled abroad or been to the country, especially for 17-year-old junior Antonio Madrigal. He lost sight in his right eye to a tumor and he is afflicted with a virus in his left which almost took his vision. "I still have a little bit left," he said. "Being able to see China is pretty amazing while I still have my vision because I don't know if it's going to get worse and I won't be able to see."
It took nearly 2,000 people to pull off Puyallup High School's 2016 Lip Dub. Essentially all of the 1,846 students and 128 staff members at the school were in the annual lip sync video, filmed and released Sept. 15, which follows a series of "singers" through the school’s halls, grounds and swimming pool.
Two dozen parents, Hilltop residents, community activists lined up at a side gate to Tacoma's Jason Lee Middle School to greet students coming back from summer break early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, 2016.
Mike and Stephanie Beardemphl lost their 24-year-old son Luke to cancer last year. He played soccer for his Tacoma high school and club teams for more than half his life. His parents and others are questioning whether the recycled tire product known as crumb rubber that is used to cushion artificial turf sports fields may contribute to cancer in young athletes.
Synthetic turf fields are cushioned with a material called crumb rubber, made from ground-up used tires. The tiny pellets are loosely distributed as infill between artificial blades of grass woven into a carpet-like base.
Nisqually Land Trust Executive Director Joe Kane gives a June 21st tour of the former four-generation Burwash family farm in Ohop Valley. The Eatonville School District is considering turning the historic homestead and its remaining structures into an ag-based, STEM campus.
Washington State University Provost Dan Bernardo kept calm and collected as a thousand honey bees formed a beard on his face. He said he wasn't nervous because paramedics and bee experts were there. The bee beard was part of an event launching a campaign to raise awareness of honey bee health and funding for a new Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Center at WSU.