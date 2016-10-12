Fuzhou, China, students give Tacoma visitors the royal treatment

100 Lincoln High School students will be traveling to China next week at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It would be an eye-opening experience for many who have never travelled abroad or been to the country, especially for 17-year-old junior Antonio Madrigal. He lost sight in his right eye to a tumor and he is afflicted with a virus in his left which almost took his vision. "I still have a little bit left," he said. "Being able to see China is pretty amazing while I still have my vision because I don't know if it's going to get worse and I won't be able to see."