Satan Club at Tacoma school?

Parent Victor Virgili comments about the possibility that an After School Satan Club might be coming to Pt. Defiance Elementary in Tacoma.
Tacoma student wants to see China before vision loss

100 Lincoln High School students will be traveling to China next week at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It would be an eye-opening experience for many who have never travelled abroad or been to the country, especially for 17-year-old junior Antonio Madrigal. He lost sight in his right eye to a tumor and he is afflicted with a virus in his left which almost took his vision. "I still have a little bit left," he said. "Being able to see China is pretty amazing while I still have my vision because I don't know if it's going to get worse and I won't be able to see."

Puyallup High School 2016 Lip Dub

It took nearly 2,000 people to pull off Puyallup High School's 2016 Lip Dub. Essentially all of the 1,846 students and 128 staff members at the school were in the annual lip sync video, filmed and released Sept. 15, which follows a series of "singers" through the school’s halls, grounds and swimming pool.

Parents lose child to cancer, question crumb rubber usage

Mike and Stephanie Beardemphl lost their 24-year-old son Luke to cancer last year. He played soccer for his Tacoma high school and club teams for more than half his life. His parents and others are questioning whether the recycled tire product known as crumb rubber that is used to cushion artificial turf sports fields may contribute to cancer in young athletes.

