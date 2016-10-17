Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Church to host public discussion of proposed school Satan club
The Tacoma Ministerial Alliance will host a community conversation about the proposed After School Satan Club at Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma. The Satanic Temple of Seattle has said it plans to open Washington state’s first Satan club as an after-school activity at Point Defiance.
The Ministerial Alliance discussion will take place at 1211 S. I St. at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
McCarver Elementary plans grand opening
Community members are invited to celebrate the reopening of the historic McCarver Elementary in Tacoma with tours and a reception. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 2111 S. J St. Built in 1925, the school recently underwent a modernization. If you plan to attend the grand opening, RSVP to planning@tacoma.k12.wa.us or call 253-571-3350.
Steilacoom schools to run military impact survey
The Steilacoom Historical School District will distribute surveys to students Monday as part of the annual Military Impact Aid process. About 40 percent of the district’s students have parents in the military, and the federal government provides special funds to school districts with military populations.
All parents are asked to complete the form, sign and date it and return it to school with their student. A completed form is required for each student. Questions? Call 253-983-2238.
Franklin Pierce hosts school tours
Franklin School District is hosting a “Your Public Schools In Action” tour from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. It will be a day for the community to learn about the educational programs, challenges and successes of the school district. Participants will tour three schools in the district, meet with instructors, learn about the district’s facilities, conditions, current projects and future proposals. Those wishing to attend should RSVP to Brooke Finnigan at bfinnigan@fpschools.org or at 253-298-3010.
Annie Wright talk open to community
Michael Gurian will be at Annie Wright Schools to speak on “The Minds of Boys and Girls: Helping Our Sons & Daughters Do Their Best in School & Life.” Gurian is a marriage and family counselor and the author of 28 books. He will discuss the ways boys and girls learn and how to support them. The talk is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kemper Theater at Annie Wright Schools. It is free and open to the public.
St. Nicholas Catholic School food drive
St. Nicholas Catholic School in Gig Harbor, is organizing a food drive to collect items for families in need in Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula. The school will host the “Food Chain” event at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 3555 Edwards Drive, Gig Harbor. For more information, call 253-851-6450.
Charter school group names new Washington board
California-based Summit Public Schools, which operates charter high schools in Tacoma and Seattle, has announced its new board members for Washington state. They are: Kathi Littmann, CEO of the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation; Amy Liu, past policy director for the League of Education Voters; Deanna Sands, a special education professional; attorney Omar Vasquez; Stefan Weitz, an officer with the Radial company; and Shirline Wilson, a Seattle charter school parent and businesswoman.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
