Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Orting School Board vacancy announced
The Orting School District is seeking interested applicants to fill a temporary vacancy on the Orting School Board for District Director No. 1. The full term for this position was scheduled to expire in November 2017. Applicants interested in serving out the remainder of the term must reside in the Director District. There’s a map of the Director Districts on the Orting School District website.
The appointment will begin Dec. 1 and end Nov. 30, 2017, at which time the position will be on the ballot in the November election.
The vacancy on the five-member board will be filled through an application and selection process conducted by the remaining board members. They will review materials submitted and may interview applicants.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and résumé to Bonnie Christian, executive assistant to the superintendent, by noon Nov. 4. Send materials to Superintendent, Orting School District, 121 Whitesell St. N.E., Orting, WA 98360.
Interviews for selected candidates will be held the evening of Nov. 10.
For more information, contact Christian at 360-893-6500 Ext. 221, or christianb@orting.wednet.edu.
Annie Wright to sponsor screening of ‘Generation Startup’
Annie Wright Schools’ new Girls’ Business & Entrepreneurship Program is sponsoring the screening of the documentary “Generation Startup.” The film explores entrepreneurship in America, capturing the struggles and successes of six recent college graduates. It will be shown at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at The Grand Cinema in Tacoma. Admission is free, and tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis at the theater one hour before the show.
Stadium High music fundraiser
The Stadium High School Wind Ensemble is raising funds to help pay for a trip to the National Concert Band Festival in Indianapolis in March. Noted tuba player Patrick Sheridan will give a concert to help raise money for the trip. He will perform at the school theater in Tacoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The cost is $8 per person or $20 per family. The ensemble has other fundraisers planned throughout the fall, including a discount mattress sale Nov. 5 and participation at the Magical Night of Giving on Nov. 6 at the Auburn Outlet Collection.
Parental stress reduction is speaker topic
Tacoma psychologist Ana Maria Sierra will be the guest speaker at an upcoming meeting of CHADD, Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Charles Wright Academy Lower School, 7723 Chambers Creek Road W. The topic is self-care for parents of children and teens with ADHD. Sierra will introduce simple practices to help parents reduce their stress levels.
Learn how to support your child’s resiliency
Military and family life counselors from the Steilacoom Historical School District will host a workshop on supporting child resiliency at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chloe Clark Elementary, 1700 Palisade Blvd., DuPont. The workshop is open to all parents with children attending Steilacoom schools.
