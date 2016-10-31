Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Sumner elementary PTA receives national award for family-school efforts
Sumner’s Daffodil Valley Elementary and its PTA were recently named a National PTA School of Excellence for building effective family-school partnerships. To be recognized as a school of excellence, a PTA has to show significant improvement in its family engagement.
National peer tutoring conference Friday through Sunday at UPS
The National Conference on Peer Tutoring in Writing will be held at the University of Puget Sound this week.
The conference’s mission is to inform, teach and encourage those involved in writing centers at colleges and high schools where students are peer tutors to other students. The conference will focus on making learning centers more inclusive.
The convention is Friday through Sunday at locations on the UPS campus as well as other locations in Tacoma. Registration is $145 for students, $245 for professionals. Teachers can earn continuing education hours. For registration, schedule and information, go to pugetsound.edu/ ncptw2015.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
