Mock student election gives the nod to Hillary Clinton

Some grownups may still be mulling it over, but kids nationwide have already cast their ballots in a mock election that declares Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a winner.
The election, conducted through the Newsela.com website, involved 384,000 students, including 7,820 in Washington state. The Washington students favored Clinton, giving her 57 percent of their votes. Trump drew 27 percent of the Washington state kids while Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein each drew 8 percent of the votes from Washington students.
Nationally, the popular vote was 57 percent in favor of Clinton and 32 percent for Republican nominee Donald Trump, with the remainder going to third-party candidates. The kids’ vote tally gave Clinton 415 electoral college votes and Trump 123.
The polls for students closed at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday Nov. 1.
Students across Washington state are also participating this week in a mock election run by the Washington Secretary of State’s office. In addition to weighing in on their choice for president, U.S. senator and governor, Washington kids will also have a chance to vote on several statewide and local initiatives. Voting closes at 1 p.m. Friday in the state mock election.
In the Newsela mock election, Clinton took most swing states and some Republican strongholds such as Texas. But Trump maintained his hold on Ohio and Utah.
Elementary school students were stronger for Clinton, while the race was closer among high school students. White students were stronger for Trump while minority students favored Clinton. Portland, Ore. was one of the cities registering the most student votes. Over 16,000 schools in all 50 states participated.
Newesla is a company that re-publishes news articles, rewriting them to appeal to various student reading and grade levels. Teachers can use the resource to teach literacy, current events and other subjects. News partners include The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, the Associated Press and others.
Over 1 million students read at least one election-related article this year, Newsela reported.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Comments