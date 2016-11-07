Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

South Sound school boards honored
The Washington State School Directors’ Association has named 24 school boards in Washington as Boards of Distinction. The following local boards were named: Clover Park, Eatonville, Federal Way, Puyallup and Tacoma. Boards are selected for effective use of the Washington School Board Standards. Applicants submitted essays and supporting evidence to demonstrate how they are putting standards into practice. This year, applicants addressed being accountable and open to the public; adopting a district plan focused on learning and achievement; and employing and supporting quality teachers, administrators and other staff.
DuPont preschool hosts open house
Mini-Skool Early Learning Center in DuPont will host an open house 4-7 p.m. Thursday.Parents and families can experience some of the center’s signature programs and community volunteers will be honored. Call 253-964-1033 to RSVP.
Tacoma working on safe walking routes to schools
The city of Tacoma and Tacoma Public Schools will hold a Safe Routes to School open house 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Lincoln High School Auditorium, 701 S. 37th St. Parents, teachers and community members are invited to attend to provide feedback on the program. Take a survey at surveymonkey.com/r/TAC-SRTS. For information, call 253-591-5511.
Eatonville HS graduation rate up
The Eatonville School District reported the on-time graduation rate at Eatonville High School reached 95.2 percent in 2016, an 8.2-percent increase from the 2013-14 school year and 5.1 percent increase from the 2014-15 school year. The school added a graduation specialist who works to find learning options for students and connects Eatonville’s students searching for more choices with other Pierce County schools. The district introduced a program to help eighth-graders transition to high school.
Student film festival in Tacoma
Eight short films made by students from First Creek Middle School and Lincoln High School will be featured at the Lincoln Film Festival. Catch the flicks at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., or Nov. 18-19 at Lincoln High, 701 S. 37th St. Admission is $5.
Trees Over Tacoma project sponsors tree giveaway
Science and Math Institute student Jackson Sledge will host Trees Over Tacoma, which will offer information about planting and care of urban trees from a local arborist, biologist and conservationist. Every Tacoma resident who attends will receive a free sapling. Trees Over Tacoma takes place 7-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Titlow Lodge, 8425 Sixth Ave.
The event is part of Sledge’s senior culminating project.
Tacoma STEAM promotes education in science and more
Washington STEM, which promotes education in science, technology, engineering and math, has awarded a grant to the Tacoma STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Network. The organization joins seven established networks around the state working to connect students to learning opportunities in those fields. For information, visit washingtonstem.org.
Comments