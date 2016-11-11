Keep Satan Club out of our school, parents plead

Parents from Point Defiance Elementary School asked the Tacoma School Board Thursday night to help them keep an After-School Satan Club out of their school.
But Tacoma Public Schools administrators told parents that they can’t legally block it.
Because the school district has opened its doors to other non-school groups that rent space after school — including scouts, sports and other activities — it cannot close them to the Satan Club, they said.
The club, sponsored by The Satanic Temple of Seattle, is scheduled to hold its first meeting at the Westside school in December.
Parent Carolyn Carbajal said she plans to protest the club.
“It is just bringing a lot of anxiety to our school,” she said. “I don’t see how it is beneficial to any of our students’ families.”
“No one wants this club,” said parent Jennifer Droubay. “We don’t want a group that identifies itself with Satan to have access to our children.”
“I think this is an outrage,” said parent Edward O’Brien. “This is far from over with the parents.”
Superintendent Carla Santorno told parents that in order to keep the Satan Club out of their school, the district would have to deny other groups use of the building.
“Outside entities can rent space at our schools,” Santorno said, noting that the Satan Club is not a school-sponsored activity and is not affiliated with the school’s teachers or principal. “Our only option would be to pull out all of the other after-school activities.”
One of the groups that uses Point Defiance for an after-school program is the Good News Club, a Christian program developed by the Missouri-based Child Evangelism Fellowship. The Good News Club at Point Defiance is one of five such clubs in Tacoma Public Schools.
The Satanic Temple, part of a national group based in Salem, Mass., has stated that it plans to start Satan Clubs as an alternative at schools around the country that host the Christian program.
Organizers say the After-School Satan Clubs are staffed by volunteers who undergo background checks. Lilith Starr, who heads the Temple’s Seattle chapter, said in a news release that the Satan Clubs “aren’t about proselytizing to children, but rather on giving them the critical thinking skills they need to make their own decisions about the world.” Membership is voluntary, and parents need to sign their kids up if they want them to participate.
So far, no one has, according to Point Defiance Principal Lisa Boyd.
An earlier request to start a club in Mount Vernon was withdrawn because of scheduling issues with the school district there, Starr said. That’s when the Seattle Temple decided to turn its attention to Tacoma.
The club at Point Defiance would be the first After-School Satan Club in Washington state, and one of nine now forming in communities around the country, according to Starr.
