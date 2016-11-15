North Thurston School Board member Aaron Owada resigns

Longtime North Thurston School Board member Aaron Owada is scheduled to formally resign from his elected position during Tuesday (Nov. 15) night’s meeting. He was first elected to the School Board in 1997.
A copy of his resignation letter, dated Nov. 9, was included in the board’s agenda packet. The School Board, which will meet at 7 p.m. at Evergreen Forest Elementary School, will be required to take action on the resignation, according to School Board vice-president Chuck Namit.
In part, Owada’s letter stated: “When I first ran for the School Board, I ran on a platform for change and that a board member with ‘new blood’ and ‘new energy’ was needed. Now that my kids have long since graduated from high school (and are doing very well because of the excellent public school education that they received), I believe it is time to select a board member with new blood and new energy to continue the path towards excellence.”
His resignation will be effective Dec. 7.
The School Board will need to determine an application process for people who are interested in applying for Owada’s position, Namit said.
The appointee would finish out Owada’s term, which expires in November 2017.
Namit said Owada will be missed.
“I think he’s probably one of the most thoughtful people you’ll ever find,” Namit said. “He thinks through issues very completely.”
Plans are underway for a community reception for Owada, although the date and location haven’t been announced, according to Cortny Martin, the district’s community relations coordinator.
