Could school vouchers take hold in Washington state?

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline Pause

2:02 First Creek Middle School's Whole Child Initiative

4:41 Hong Kong school welcomes Tacoma students

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

3:33 Predicting a liquid natural gas spill

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

2:43 Richard Sherman stumps - again- for Seahawks teammate Doug Baldwin, others for Pro Bowl

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

1:56 Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"