Lincoln High School Drumline Prepares For Seahawks' Home Game

Lincoln High School drumline will be performing at the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Philadelphia Eagles coming Sunday. The band is practicing hard for the big day. "I'm very nervous," Terrell Leaks, the band's section leader of bass drums. "I don't think I have performed in front of a huge crowd in a football stadium. But I think we can do this."