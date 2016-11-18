Tacoma Police & Fire Youth Academy Graduation

Twenty-five Tacoma middle and high school students graduate from youth academy that builds trust and maybe future employees.
Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Education

