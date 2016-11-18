Tacoma Police & Fire Youth Academy Graduation

A drop in available funding means the end of a housing program that has been serving homeless young adults in Graham since 2005. Pierce County officials say they had fewer resources for the program this year due to a drop in grant funding.
Steilacoom high students — Hannah Sheil, Emily Sagen, Emily Kuhlmann and Kaleb Ruff — share their experience shooting a film over three days for $600 in New York City. The film club captured "Best in Contest" in the Cyberbullying Film Invitational.
The Parkland-based school district seeks a $157 million, 20-year bond measure that will build five new elementary schools and add other improvements around the district. The measure appears on the Nov. 8 ballot.