How Liberty Middle School is handling election stress

First Creek Middle School, which serves a high-poverty student body on Tacoma’s Eastside, is using a system developed at Yale University designed to help students understand and tame emotions that sometimes explode in the classroom.
A drop in available funding means the end of a housing program that has been serving homeless young adults in Graham since 2005. Pierce County officials say they had fewer resources for the program this year due to a drop in grant funding.
The Parkland-based school district seeks a $157 million, 20-year bond measure that will build five new elementary schools and add other improvements around the district. The measure appears on the Nov. 8 ballot.