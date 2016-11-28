Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Bellarmine marks girls schools that merged in 1974
A dedication ceremony was held recently for the unveiling of the Aquinas Academy and St. Leo’s High School Conference Room in the new Connelly Campus Center Dedicated to St. Joan of Arc at Bellarmine Preparatory School. The dedication is recognition of Aquinas and St. Leo’s all-girl Catholic high schools that merged with Bellarmine in 1974. Following the merge, Bellarmine took on the responsibility of sustaining the legacy of the two schools including honoring the alumnae and preserving history of the work of women who pioneered Catholic education in Tacoma.
Curtis to host about 300 students for national science event
Curtis High School will host a Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. The regional, state and national science competition will feature school-based teams in 24 events across physics, astronomy, anatomy and chemistry to name a few subjects. Approximately 300 high school students will be on hand for the invitational with awards announced at the end of the day.
Cherrydale students help decorate tree for governor
Students from Cherrydale Primary School in the Steilacoom Historical School District helped create more than 300 ornaments to decorate the Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tree. The students created felt and clay recorders to represent their learning to play the instruments in music class. Students made ornaments for both the Governor’s tree and for home decoration. The state tree will be available for public viewing beginning Dec. 7 in Olympia.
