Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

4:11 How Liberty Middle School is handling election stress Pause

1:07 Tacoma Police & Fire Youth Academy Graduation

1:31 Lincoln High School Drumline Prepares For Seahawks' Home Game

1:39 Lincoln students walkout to protest Donald Trump

2:02 First Creek Middle School's Whole Child Initiative

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

1:30 Woodbrook Middle School is showing its 50 years

2:52 No sleep, tight budget: Steilacoom HS film club dishes on NYC shoot

2:06 Wainwright school celebrates furniture move-in day after delays