Boy hit by SUV on Halloween barred from school, dad says

The family of a 7-year-old Tacoma boy hit by an SUV while trick-or-treating on Halloween night says Tacoma Public Schools have barred him from re-entering school.
John Wilson said Lowell Elementary School allowed his 7-year-old son Max back into school last week, but barred him Monday because Principal Renee Rossman wanted to be fully briefed on his medical condition first.
Now, the Wilsons will be pursuing a court injunction to get Max back into class, John Wilson said.
Max is struggling with a broken leg following the incident at North I Street and North Ninth Street about 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and can be in school for only a couple hours at a time because he doesn’t have much stamina, Wilson said. Max also has broken vertebrae, ribs and his jaw, plus a fractured skull.
But Wilson said Rossman made her decision based on liability concerns.
“Liability concerns?” Wilson asked rhetorically. “That doesn’t really matter. You’ve got an obligation to accommodate a student with a disability.”
Tacoma Public Schools spokesman Dan Voelpel did not return a call or email seeking comment.
Wilson said his son is eager to get back to school, but he’s caught up in red tape. He said they’ve followed every instruction from the school, including meeting with school nurses and administrators to help facilitate a smooth transition for Max. Wilson and his wife, Marie, have signed forms from the school saying administrators are aware of Max’s limitations.
“I think probably our greatest frustration is we would follow the process if someone would tell us what the process is — it’s not hard,” Wilson said. “Just tell us what the process is. We’ll do it.”
Kasey Gunnarson, 38, of Tacoma, is charged with vehicular assault in the case. Charging documents say Gunnarson was drunk and high when he hit Max in the intersection before driving a block away, where he was detained by residents until police arrived.
Gunnarson met his $20,000 bail and is on home-monitoring until his trial, scheduled for Dec. 20.
The Wilson family recently sued Gunnarson over the life-threatening injuries they say he inflicted on their son .
“It’s bad enough that he had to get run over by a drunk driver under the influence of marijuana, on Halloween,” Wilson wrote in an email. “Now we have to be run over by the school system.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
