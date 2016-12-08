Education

December 8, 2016 10:06 PM

See which South Sound schools are starting late Friday

By Kenny Ocker

Good news and bad news, kids.

Bad news first: You have to go to school Friday.

Good news: If you go to schools in these districts, you don’t have to go to school all day.

The following school districts will have two-hour delays Friday:

▪ Bethel School District

▪ Cascade Christian Schools

▪ Eatonville School District

▪ Franklin Pierce School District

▪ Puyallup School District

In addition, the Vashon Island School District will be on a 2 1/2 hour delay Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

