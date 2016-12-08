See which South Sound schools are starting late Friday

Good news and bad news, kids.
Bad news first: You have to go to school Friday.
Good news: If you go to schools in these districts, you don’t have to go to school all day.
The following school districts will have two-hour delays Friday:
▪ Bethel School District
▪ Cascade Christian Schools
▪ Eatonville School District
▪ Franklin Pierce School District
▪ Puyallup School District
In addition, the Vashon Island School District will be on a 2 1/2 hour delay Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
