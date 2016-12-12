Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Fife educator nominated for award
Kirk Dodge of Columbia Junior High in the Fife School District, has been nominated for the 2016-17 national LifeChanger of the Year Award. It is sponsored by the National LifeGroup Foundations and recognizes K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the country that are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership. Dodge will be considered for one of the 15 individual awards.
State Board of Education seeks facilities advisers
The Washington State Board of Education is seeking applicants for the School Facilities Advisory Panel. The panel is staffed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and provides citizen oversight on issues pertaining to school facilities and funding for school construction. For more information and how to apply go to tinyurl.com/hakrwtx.
Puyallup kindergarten registration opens in January
Kindergarten online enrollment registration in the Puyallup School District begins on January 17 for students who will enter the district for the first time in fall of 2017. Parents can use the new Online Enrollment system to register their incoming kindergartener.
Beginning on March 1, 2017 paper copies will also be available at all Puyallup schools for parents who do not have access to a computer. Visit the Puyallup School District website to learn about immunizations, proof of residency, and more.
