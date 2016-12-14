TCC president resigns after faculty complaints

Tacoma Community College’s president resigned this week, about a month after members of the college’s faculty sent a scathing letter criticizing her leadership.
“Dr. Sheila Ruhland has resigned as President of TCC,” the college announced Wednesday on Twitter. “We wish her all the best.”
The tweet came as the college’s board of trustees was voting to approve a resignation agreement with Ruhland. She will cease to be president of TCC on Jan. 13, according to the agreement.
Ruhland submitted her letter of resignation on Monday, said Bob Ryan, president of TCC's Board of Trustees.
Last month, the majority of tenured faculty members at the college signed a letter outlining a series of complaints against Ruhland, including that she failed to notify staff and students when the college’s accreditation was placed on probationary status.
The letter said Ruhland showed “a pattern of racial insensitivity” in public interactions, and cited fear surrounding new hiring and firing practices under Ruhland’s watch.
Faculty members also criticized Ruhland’s lack of leadership in addressing problems with a new state software system that handles student registrations and financial aid.
The four-page letter concluded by asking the college’s Board of Trustees to start looking for a new president. In a subsequent email to faculty and staff, Ryan said board members planned to "give their full attention to the points raised by the TCC faculty."
Ruhland came to TCC after serving for four years as the president of Moraine Park Technical College in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She became TCC’s president in March 2015, succeeding Pamela Transue, who led the college for 17 years.
