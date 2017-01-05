Stewart Middle School campus relocates temporarily

Cold weather and a failed heating system at their temporary home has forced Stewart Middle School students to move to a second temporary home through Friday.
Students from Stewart have been using the old Hunt Middle School campus, 6501 S. 10th St., while their school, at 5010 Pacific Ave., is being rebuilt. But the heating system at Hunt broke down this week, forcing a move to yet another building.
Stewart kids will be housed at Tacoma Public Schools’ Professional Development Center, 6501 N. 23rd St. through Friday, while the heating system at Hunt is repaired and tested, the school district announced. Bus service will run on normal schedules.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
Comments