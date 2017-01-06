Students fight 3-year suspension from University of Puget Sound over polemic flier

2:01 Satan club controversy at Point Defiance Elementary Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable still seeking consistency from blockers

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)