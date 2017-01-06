School bus fight results in charges against Puyallup High student

A 15-year-old Puyallup High School student who got into a fight with his school bus driver in December pleaded not guilty Friday in juvenile court to a charge of third-degree assault.
The fight started after the bus driver told students who were playing loud music on the way to school to turn the music down. But students ignored the instructions and were disrespectful to the driver, according to court documents.
They give this account:
The driver ordered a group of students to stay seated after the bus arrived at school. One boy refused and tried to jump over a seat to get around the driver.
The boy swung at the driver, knocking off his hat. The driver grabbed the boy, and the pair struggled, with the boy kicking the driver and spitting on him.
In a December interview with The News Tribune, the boy said the driver had tried to choke him and that he was defending himself.
Puyallup police investigated the incident and reviewed security video. The News Tribune has asked to review the video. The request is pending.
Police forwarded information from their investigation to the Puyallup City Attorney’s office, where the case was being reviewed to determine if any charges would be filed against the driver.
