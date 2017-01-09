Tacoma charter schools host Thursday bus tour for parents

Tacoma’s three charter schools will open their doors to interested families Thursday.
The tour is the first of several planned to answer questions from parents and students curious about school options and whether charter schools meet their family’s needs.
The event is designed for families exploring options for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. Attendees can explore each school building — SOAR Academy, Summit Olympus High School and Destiny Middle School — and meet with teachers and school leaders.
They also can hear from current charter families and students about their experience.
Charter schools in Washington state are publicly funded and tuition-free, but privately operated by nonprofit organizations.
A school bus will pick up attendees at SOAR Academy at 5:30 p.m. and take them to each of the other schools, returning attendees to the academy at the end of the tour, about 8:15 p.m.
When and where:
▪ Tour of SOAR Academy, 5:30 p.m. at 2136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
▪ Tour of Summit Olympus, 6:30 p.m. at 409 Puyallup Ave.
▪ Tour of Destiny Middle School, 7:30 p.m. at 1301 E. 34th St.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
A full schedule of the charter schools tour and RSVP information is available at the event’s webpage, wacharters.org/enroll-tacoma, or by contacting Brooke Brod at bbrod@stand.org.
