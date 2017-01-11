Joyce Loveday named president at Clover Park Technical College

The Clover Park Technical College Board voted Wednesday to approve a contract appointing interim president Joyce Loveday as the permanent president.
Loveday stepped into the role of interim president at the Lakewood college in June, following the departure of Lonnie Howard. She has worked at CPTC since 2002 and was previously vice president for student learning.
“I’m honored to be selected to serve as the next president of Clover Park Technical College,” Loveday said in a news release. “CPTC is an exceptional college, providing students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in industry. Our faculty and staff are among the best in the nation, and they work diligently to support the success of our students.”
Loveday has worked in higher education since 1991, when she joined ITT Technical Institute as a faculty member. She later relocated to Washington to be a dean at ITT Tech before coming to CPTC in 2002 as dean for business and computer technology.
Board President Bruce Lachney praised Loveday’s performance as interim president and pointed to her deep institutional knowledge. He also highlighted her role in shepherding the school through the credentialing process last year.
In her time at CPTC, Loveday has also served as assistant to the president and associate vice president for instruction. She’s engaged in the Lakewood community as past president of Clover Park Rotary, a participant with Lakewood’s Promise and a board member for the Lakewood Area Support Alliance.
