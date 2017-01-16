Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Rally for education Monday in Olympia
Parents and educators plan to gather Monday in Olympia for a “Rally for Student Civil Rights and Amply Funded Public Schools.” They will meet from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on the Capitol steps at the Legislative Building in Olympia.
The rally is focused on the state’s obligation to fund a quality basic education for all students, as required by the Washington Constitution. After the rally, teams of supporters will deliver copies of a Student Bill of Rights to legislators.
Rally sponsors include the NAACP, League of Women Voters, the Washington Education Association and Washington State PTA.
Pierce County libraries sponsor teen writing and art contest
The Pierce County Library System is holding its annual Teen Writing and Art Contest, with applications available starting Friday Entries in the “Our Own Expressions” contest can be submitted through Feb. 28. Teens in grades 7-12 who live in or attend school in Pierce County may enter in one or all four categories: poetry, short story, photography and drawing. Participation is free.
Judges review entries for originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Entry forms are available at any library branch or at expressions.pcls.us.
Puyallup’s Karshner Museum hosts ‘Stories of Our Lives’
The Puyallup School District and the Karshner Museum and Center for Culture & Arts will host a free community event, “Stories of Our Lives,” from noon-5 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature learning, storytelling, theater and family craft projects. The museum is at 302 Second St. SE, Puyallup.
Book-It Theatre will perform a piece for kids based on the award winning book “Goin’ Somewhere Special,” a Newbery and Coretta Scott King award winner.
University of Washington lecturer Anu Taranath will showcase children’s books from around the world and the US. Taranath will help participants discover within the stories important messages about how we think about our differences and our similarities.
New Evergreen Elementary opens at JBLM
Clover Park School District’s new Evergreen Elementary School opened Jan. 3. The new school is on Joint Base Lewis-McChord and is the sixth and final elementary school to be built on the base. Construction began in the spring of 2015 with funding from state legislative leaders in Washington D.C. and federal funding from the Office of Economic Adjustment.
Choice enrollment gets underway in Tacoma schools
Tacoma School District’s choice enrollment program allows parents to select the school that best fits their child. Enrollment for kindergarten and preschool begins Tuesday, and enrollment forms for grades K-5 are due March 1. To learn more about the process go to tacomakidshaveit.org
Learn about high school programs in Clover Park
Clover Park School District’s three high schools will host information meetings for families of eighth-graders to learn more about district high school programs. The meetings will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Drive SW; 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Clover Park High School, 11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, and 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Lakes High School, 10320 Farwest Drive SW. For more information call 253-583-5165.
Help send Steilacoom High School choir to Carnegie Hall
The Steilacoom High Chamber Choir has been invited to perform as part of a mass choir at Carnegie Hall in April. Students have been raising money for the trip since summer.
Their next fundraiser is a dinner and dessert auction Saturday at the school.
Contact choral director Kasey Eck at keck@steilacoom.k12.wa.us or Starlene Enfield at starjenfield@gmail.com for more information and tickets.
