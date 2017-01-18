Joint use school-zoo building at Point Defiance will be called Environmental Learning Center

The building under construction at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium that will house both the Science and Math Institute (SAMI) and zoo programs will be named the Environmental Learning Center.
The Tacoma School Board recently approved the name for the building. Officials said the school itself will still be called SAMI and that SAMI will also continue to use other locations within Point Defiance Park.
The 30,000-square-foot center will include space for SAMI and community use, zoo staff members and volunteers, and a setting for a nature-oriented learning environment.
Tacoma Public Schools is paying for the structure, with an estimated cost of $17.5 million, with funds from the $500 million bond measure approved by voters in 2013. It’s scheduled to open in the fall.
Debbie Cafazzo: 253-597-8635, @DebbieCafazzo
