Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Tacoma students travel to Cuba
Students from Tacoma’s School of the Arts and Science and Math Institute have been in Cuba this month as part of the schools’ three-week January term.
Service and Study Tours emphasizing culture, academic rigor and global citizenship are a tradition at both schools; previous destinations have ranged from Nepal to Hawaii. This year’s tour includes 17 students and four chaperones. Students raise money throughout the summer and during the school year to pay for their travel. The Tacoma-Cienfuegos (Cuba) Sister Cities Committee also supported students with a donation.
The Tacoma students are transporting several hundred pounds of baseball gear, donated by groups such as the Tacoma Rainiers and Seattle Mariners and coordinated by the Tacoma-Cienfuegos Sister Cities Committee. Their itinerary includes Havana, a fishing village, the Ernest Hemingway Museum, the Che Guevara Mausoleum and Museum, and the Bay of Pigs.
Students are scheduled to return Saturday.
Apply for Tacoma Summer Jobs 253
Summer Jobs 253, a partnership between Tacoma Public Schools, the City of Tacoma and several local nonprofits, places student interns in paid positions that also earn academic credit. This year’s program aims to place 253 sophomores and juniors in positions that earn $11.14 per hour for 96 hours of work over the course of the summer. Early applicants get first consideration and may apply online at tinyurl.com/jssqe8s. To receive early consideration, applications must be received by Jan. 31; the final deadline is March 31.
Annie Wright students best in state in app contest
The annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge has recently named a team of students from Annie Wright Schools as the best in the state. As one of two winners from Washington, the team is eligible to win the Fan Favorite Award determined by public voting at verizon/com/appchallenge/vote.
The students’ app idea, “Hope, Love Care” was selected from more than 1,800 submissions nationwide and inspired by the difficulty of communicating between hospitals and patients’ families. The team will receive a $5,000 award for their school and tablets for each student team member.
Wainwright open house is Wednesday
Tacoma School District’s new Wainwright Intermediate School is hosting a public open house 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The evening will include music by students from Wainwright and Foss IB World School, introduce architect Noah Greenberg, and allow visitors to explore and tour the school. Familes can join in learning space demonstrations and hands-on activities. The school is at 130 Alamenda Ave., Fircrest. Please RSVP to 253-571-3500 or planning@tacoma.k12.wa.us
Two museums join to help kids learn about art
The Children’s Museum of Tacoma and the Tacoma Art Museum are partnering to provide a free arts engagement for families program connecting the youngest learners through the arts.
The program will introduce works of art and creative processes through activities in Becka’s Studio at the the Children’s Museum, inspired by works on display at TAM. Those participating receive a free family pass to visit the art museum to experience those works in person.
The program is funded for a two-year period by the Hoffman and Driscoll families.
The Children’s Museum of Tacoma, 1501 Pacific Ave., offers a pay-as-you-will admission Wednesdays-Sundays, allowing families to donate what is right for them. For more information go to playtacoma.org.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
