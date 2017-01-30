Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

5 students win ‘Who Are We?’ competition
The Office of Secretary of State’s Legacy Washington program competition recently announced five winning students. The profile series and exhibit, “Who Are We?” asked Washington students in grades 6-12 to share who they are and who they hope to become.
Entries were accepted in three categories: writing, art and film. Emilie Haedt, Annie Wright School, was named a winner in the art division with her work titled, “Wandering Raven.”
Bethel district launches an app giving school info
The Bethel School District has recently launched an official mobile app giving families access to school and district news. The app is available for free for download in Apple App and Google Play stores and can be customized by users. See the following video for a how-to.
Inauguration awards earned by Bethel musicians
Curtis High School’s band and orchestra traveled to the presidential inauguration to compete in the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Music Festival. The bands earned the following awards: Outstanding Soloist, Ben Huff, alto saxophone; Outstanding Soloist, Ji Un Lee, violin; Adjudicators Award to the band, orchestra and jazz band; Sweepstakes Award; Outstanding Orchestra Group and Outstanding Band Group. The school received the highest possible awards in every category it was eligible with a total of 11.
Puyallup district releases calendar for 2017-2018
The Puyallup School District has recently released its 2017-18 calendar and bell schedules. They are available on the district’s website: puyallup.k12.wa.us.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
