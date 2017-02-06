Snow again leads to school delays, cancellations around South Sound

School districts and colleges throughout the South Sound region have canceled or delayed classes for Tuesday, a day after a storm dropped up to a foot or more of snow in some areas.
The list will be updated as more schools report delays or closures.
The following school districts will be closed Tuesday:
▪ Eatonville School District
▪ Sumner School District
▪ Carbonado School District
▪ White River School District
▪ Orting School District
▪ Enumclaw School District
▪ Tahoma School District
▪ Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K:
▪ Dieringer School District
The following school districts will be on a delay Tuesday:
▪ Green River Community College
▪ Tacoma Public Schools
▪ Annie Wright Schools
▪ Federal Way Public Schools
