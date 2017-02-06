Education

February 6, 2017 7:02 PM

Snow again leads to school delays, cancellations around South Sound

Staff report

School districts and colleges throughout the South Sound region have canceled or delayed classes for Tuesday, a day after a storm dropped up to a foot or more of snow in some areas.

The list will be updated as more schools report delays or closures.

The following school districts will be closed Tuesday:

▪ Eatonville School District

▪ Sumner School District

▪ Carbonado School District

▪ White River School District

▪ Orting School District

▪ Enumclaw School District

▪ Tahoma School District

▪ Lake Tapps Christian Pre & K:

▪ Dieringer School District

The following school districts will be on a delay Tuesday:

▪ Green River Community College

▪ Tacoma Public Schools

▪ Annie Wright Schools

▪ Federal Way Public Schools

