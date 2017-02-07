Icy weather forecast leads to more school delays, closures in South Sound

Icy weather forecast for Wednesday morning has prompted some South Sound area schools to delay classes or close for the third day in a row.
This list will be updated as more schools report delays or closures.
The following school districts will be closed Wednesday:
▪ Sumner School District
The following school districts will have delays Wednesday:
▪ Cascade Christian Schools, two-hour delay, no morning kindergarten or preschool.
▪ Dieringer School District, two-hour delay, no morning preschool.
▪ Enumclaw School District, two-hour delay, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
▪ Puyallup School District, two-hour delay, no morning preschool.
