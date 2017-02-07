Education

Icy weather forecast leads to more school delays, closures in South Sound

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Icy weather forecast for Wednesday morning has prompted some South Sound area schools to delay classes or close for the third day in a row.

This list will be updated as more schools report delays or closures.

The following school districts will be closed Wednesday:

▪ Sumner School District

The following school districts will have delays Wednesday:

▪ Cascade Christian Schools, two-hour delay, no morning kindergarten or preschool.

▪ Dieringer School District, two-hour delay, no morning preschool.

▪ Enumclaw School District, two-hour delay, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.

▪ Puyallup School District, two-hour delay, no morning preschool.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

