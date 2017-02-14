Tacoma Community College no longer on probation with accrediting agency

Tacoma Community College is no longer on probation.
The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities has restored the college’s accreditation status, TCC officials said Tuesday.
The commission had placed the college on probation in June due to the school’sfailure to file required financial reports to the commission in time. The reports were filed by August, and the college remained accredited.
Former TCC President Sheila Ruhland resigned effective Jan. 13 after school faculty wrote a scathing letter to the Board of Trustees complaining in part about the college ending up on probation during her leadership.
The reporting process began before Ruhland started at the school in March 2015, but the missed deadline was during her tenure.
The commission, which accredits schools in seven states, put TCC on a probation because of the missed submissions and gave it a year to come into compliance.
If the school, which serves about 13,000 students, had lost accreditation, it would have been restricted in the types of degrees it could have offered and students would have had limited access to federal financial aid.
TCC will use a private accounting firm for future financial reports, the college stated in a news release, blaming part of the delay on a backlog at the state Auditor’s Office.
The commission removed TCC from probation during a January meeting.
Staff writer Melissa Santos contributed to this report.
