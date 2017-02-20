Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Students serve as state Senate pages
Sarah Thomason, a student at Charles Wright Academy, recently completed a week at the state Capitol as a page for the state Senate. She was sponsored by state Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Tacoma.
Akira White, a student at Auburn Riverside High School, also recently completed as a page for the state Senate. She was sponsored by Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn.
Pages are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. They also spend time in the Senate chamber and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
Bethel seeks volunteers for facilities task force
The Bethel School District is currently seeking staff members, parents, students and community members to join its Long Range Task Force. It will help the district develop an efficient, long-term approach to managing its facility needs. The task force will study the age and condition of buildings, help prioritize the needs of schools and develop a plan that keeps costs low for taxpayers.
The task force will meet six to eight times this year. Members will be selected based on a wide range of experiences, perspectives and geographic locations. Individuals interested in applying can go to the district’s website — bethelsd.org/taskforceinfo — to find out how to apply. The deadline is March 2.
Daffodil princesses read to kids at Pierce County libraries
The Daffodil Festival princesses will travel to the Pierce County libraries this spring to read stories and pose for photos with kids. The annual program promotes children’s literacy and positive role models. The princesses will be at most branches on March 4 and April 1. Details are available at local branches.
Tour Tacoma charter schools
Tacoma charter schools will be hosting tours March 11. The event is for families exploring public school options for the 2017-18 school year.
The schedule:
▪ 10:30-11:30 a.m. at SOAR Academy, 2136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
▪ 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at Summit Olympus High School, 409 Puyallup Ave.
▪ 1-2 p.m. at Destiny Middle School, 1301 E. 34th St.
To RSVP or for more information, email Brook Brod, bbrod@stand.org. To learn more go to enrolltacoma.org
‘High School Musical, Jr.’ at Foss this weekend
The theater club at Foss IB World School in Tacoma, begun as a grass-roots effort last year, has blossomed into a program that now includes an adviser, directors and 24 actors.
This weekend, the club will present “High School Musical, Jr.,” an adaptation of Disney’s “High School Musical.” The show is appropriate for all ages
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the school’s Little Theater, 2112 S Tyler St.
Tickets are $8 at the door. Doors and ticket booth open 30 minutes prior to the show.
