King County judge says Washington charter school law can stand

A King County Superior Court judge ruled Friday that the state’s newest charter school law — approved by the Legislature last year — does not violate the state constitution.
Judge John Chun said the plaintiffs, who included the Washington Education Association and El Centro de la Raza, were unable to demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that the law runs afoul of the constitution.
Chun said in his ruling that state law presumes a statute is constitutional and that plaintiffs challenging a law must meet a high standard to prove otherwise.
“On its face, the Act operates within the bounds of constitutionality,” Chun wrote.
“This is a huge win for kids,” said Tom Franta, who heads WA Charters, the state association of charter school supporters. “Charter public schools have been given a stamp of approval from Washington voters, the state Legislature and now the state’s judicial system.”
“We're disappointed,” said Rich Wood, spokesman for WEA, the state’s largest teachers union.
He said WEA officials have not yet decided whether to appeal Chun’s ruling.
Washington voters approved an initiative establishing charter schools in 2012.
In 2015, the WEA, the League of Women Voters and others sued, challenging the constitutionality of that measure. The Washington State Supreme Court agreed with them and struck down the law.
The Legislature followed up in 2016 with the Charter School Act, which altered the funding source for charter schools. Friday’s ruling came in response to a court challenge of the 2016 law.
