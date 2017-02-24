UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

UW Tacoma fighting back on ‘inaccurate reports’ that it has declared proper writing racist
Dean J. Koepfler dkoepfler@thenewstribune.com

Education

Big stage at Seahawks game thrills Lincoln High drumline

The Lincoln High drumline got a huge thrill Sunday performing with eight other high schools before a record crowd of 69,190 at CenturyLink Field during halftime of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles. "There was so much energy," said participant Jermaine Hollins. "I'm still shaking."

Education

Lincoln High School Drumline Prepares For Seahawks' Home Game

Lincoln High School drumline will be performing at the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Philadelphia Eagles coming Sunday. The band is practicing hard for the big day. "I'm very nervous," Terrell Leaks, the band's section leader of bass drums. "I don't think I have performed in front of a huge crowd in a football stadium. But I think we can do this."

Education

Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

A drop in available funding means the end of a housing program that has been serving homeless young adults in Graham since 2005. Pierce County officials say they had fewer resources for the program this year due to a drop in grant funding.

Editor's Choice Videos