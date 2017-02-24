UWT Writing Lab at center of controversy over statement on race in writing

The Lincoln High drumline got a huge thrill Sunday performing with eight other high schools before a record crowd of 69,190 at CenturyLink Field during halftime of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles. "There was so much energy," said participant Jermaine Hollins. "I'm still shaking."
First Creek Middle School, which serves a high-poverty student body on Tacoma’s Eastside, is using a system developed at Yale University designed to help students understand and tame emotions that sometimes explode in the classroom.
A drop in available funding means the end of a housing program that has been serving homeless young adults in Graham since 2005. Pierce County officials say they had fewer resources for the program this year due to a drop in grant funding.