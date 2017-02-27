Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Tacoma youths serve as state Senate pages
Zavier Lindsey, from Tacoma, recently completed a week at the state Capitol as a page for the state Senate. She was sponsored by Rep. Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma.
Summer Rettig, a student at Curtis High School, also recently completed working as a page for the state Senate. She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Tacoma.
Pages are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. They spend time in the Senate chamber and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
College Bound enrollment high in Pierce County
More than 30,000 of last year’s eighth-graders enrolled in Washington state’s College Bound Scholarship program, which helps low-income students pay for college.
Eligible students must sign up by June 30 of their eighth-grade year to receive a commitment of future state funding. The program reports that College Bound students have higher graduation rates than low-income peers who don’t enroll.
The state recognizes schools that exceed the state average sign-up rate of 71 percent of eligible students with the Gold Star Award. Pierce County schools receiving the award include Cedarcrest, Frontier and Liberty middle schools in the Bethel School District; Hudtloff, Lochburn and Woodbrook middle schools in the Clover Park School District; North Tapps Middle School in the Dieringer School District; Keithley Middle School in the Franklin Pierce School District; Harbor Ridge and Kopachuck middle schools in the Peninsula School District; and Glacier Middle School in the White River School District.
The following Tacoma schools also earned the award: Baker, Bryant Montessori, First Creek, Giaudrone, Gray, Jason Lee, Mason, Meeker, Stewart, Truman and the Pearl Street Center.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
Comments