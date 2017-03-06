Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

3 students work as legislative pages
Jessica Burroughs and Gage Karwhite, students at Charles Wright Academy, recently completed a week at the state Capitol as pages for the Senate.
Burroughs was sponsored by Sen. Randi Becker, R-Eatonville. Karwhite was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County.
Madison Rickman, a student at Curtis High School, recently completed working as a page for the state House. She was sponsored by Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place.
Pages are responsible for taking documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. They spend time in the Senate and House chambers and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
Students to get humanitarian award
The Right Now Today Humanitarian Awards will be presented March 12 to four students in recognition of their community leadership.
The event will be at the Blue Mouse Theater, 2611 N. Proctor St., Tacoma. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Winners will include Tacoma students Mattias Malik from Downing Elementary School and Eric Vasquez from Mason Middle School School.
The event will include a screening of the anti-bullying film “Joenah,” which was shot at Stadium High School and includes Stadium students in the cast.
Tacoma native Gregory Marks founded Right Now Today to empower people to reach their goals.
Puyallup student wins $1,000 scholarship
Erica Roloff, a sophomore at Puyallup High School, has been named a winner in the 2017 National Voice of Democracy Program and recipient of the $1,000 Ray Sisk Memorial Scholarship.
Roloff, who plans a career as an Army registered nurse, was sponsored by VFW Post 2224 and Auxiliary in Puyallup.
The competition, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, asks students to submit an essay to describe this year’s theme, “My Responsibility to America.” More than 38,000 students participated in the competition.
3 winners for DAR essay contest
The Elizabeth Forey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently named the winners of its annual essay contest on the topic “Celebrating A Century: America’s National Parks.”
William Sikes from Gray Middle School is the sixth-grade winner.
Hannah White from Truman Middle School is the eighth-grade winner.
Samuel Abraham from Truman Middle School is the seventh-grade winner. He also was named the state winner for his grade and will compete in division and national levels.
He will receive the silver state medal at the annual conference of the Washington State Society DAR in Spokane.
A total of 78 students from four middle schools submitted essays.
Awards given for distinction, achievement
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s Title I, Part A Program has announced winners of its 2016-17 Distinguished School and Academic Achievement awards.
Emerald Hills Elementary in Sumner was selected as a State Distinguished School. The award recognizes schools that show exceptional student performance or make strides toward better educational equity.
The Title I, Part A Academic Achievement Award was given locally to Chambers Primary School in University Place and Emerald Hills Elementary School in Sumner. The award recognizes significantly raised achievement through a specific strategy.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
