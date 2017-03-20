Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Lakewood breakfast benefits schools
Communities in Schools of Lakewood is hosting it annual Champions for Youth Breakfast on Thursday at Old County Buffet in Lakewood Towne Center. The 7 a.m. event will honor school leaders and students. Proceeds will support programs and services for schools in Lakewood. For reservations, call 253-589-7489.
Local schools win dance competition
Pacific Ballroom Dance hosted a Dancing Classrooms Competition that featured 36 dance couples from elementary schools, including Franklin Elementary, Tacoma School District; Minter Creek, Vaughn Elementary and Purdy Creek, Peninsula School District; Mountain Meadow Elementary, White River School District; and Sunrise Elementary, Enumclaw School District.
Sunrise and Mountain Meadow Elementary won Gold. Franklin and Purdy Elementary won Silver. Minter Creek and Vaughn Elementary won Bronze.
Learn about revenue and enrollment in Clover Park schools
Clover Park School District will host a public forum to share preliminary revenue and enrollment for the 2017-18 school year. It will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday in room 6A of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. For information, call 253-583-5021
Curtis Junior High student serves as Senate page
Benjamin Tilton, a student at Curtis Junior High School, recently completed working as a page for the state Senate. He was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban (R-University Place).
Pages are responsible for delivering documents, messages and mail. They spend time in the Senate and House chambers and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
