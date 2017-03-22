Students tap dance, sing as new arts standards are adopted

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal visited Elk Plain School of Choice in Spanaway on Wednesday for the formal adoption of new standards that will govern arts teaching in Washington schools. The school for kindergarten through eighth grade students, which is part of the Bethel School District, offers an arts-rich curriculum that includes dance, visual arts, theater, music and more. “Education involves the whole child,” Reykdal said. “The arts are part of that.”
Education

SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

Kelly Green, director of Public Relations and Events, along with Laura Price, director of facilities for South Puget Sound Community College, conduct a tour of Building 3 on the SPSCC Lacey campus where the Advanced Manufacturing program is housed. The building will be renovated with money from the sale of the college's Hawks Prairie location.

Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

About 75 students, faculty members and union supporters participate in a rally on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Quad at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey. It was part of a day-long walkout organized by members of the Seattle-based Service Employees International Union Local 925, which represents the university’s contingent and adjunct faculty members.

Big stage at Seahawks game thrills Lincoln High drumline

The Lincoln High drumline got a huge thrill Sunday performing with eight other high schools before a record crowd of 69,190 at CenturyLink Field during halftime of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles. "There was so much energy," said participant Jermaine Hollins. "I'm still shaking."

