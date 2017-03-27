Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Student serves as Senate page
Kimberly Butler, a student at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont, recently completed working as a page for the state Senate. She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place.
Pages deliver documents, messages and mail. They spend time in the Senate and House chambers and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
Steilacoom students honored for volunteer work
Steilacoom High School Community Based Instruction students were recently recognized with an Honorable Mention Award for their volunteer efforts with Pierce County Parks and Recreation. Led by teacher Wendy Lundgren, the students worked on projects at the Lakewood Community Center and Seeley Lake Park, including event/class setup and cleaning at the center, weeding flower beds and maintaining the picnic area at the park.
They were honored at the Pierce County Volunteer Recognition Brunch.
Compiled by Mary Anderson and Debbie Cafazzo, staff writers
