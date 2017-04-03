Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

Cherrydale musicians at Benaroya Hall
Third-graders from the class of music teacher Barbie Gonzales at Cherrydale Primary School in the Steilacoom School District played March 7 with the Seattle Symphony as part of the symphony’s Link Up program.
Link Up helps elementary school students learn to sing and play while focusing on rhythm, melody, tempo and other musical concepts. It culminates in a concert in which students perform with the Seattle Symphony from their seats at Benaroya Hall.
Four Heroes kids working out to help kids worldwide
UNICEF recently selected fourth- and fifth-grade students at Four Heroes Elementary School in Lakewood to participate in its Kid Power program. Fitbits were donated to track students’ physical activity. The more physical activity the devices track, the more food packets UNICEF donates to malnourished children around the world. Four Heroes is one of 6,500 schools selected nationwide to participate.
Students serve as legislative pages
Sophie Martin, a student at Charles Wright Academy, and Ella Nixon, a student at Curtis Junior High School, served as pages recently in the Washington State House of Representatives. They were sponsored by Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place.
Gabriel Johnson, Precious Omweri and Luis Zepeda, students at Lincoln High School, recently completed working as House pages. They were sponsored by Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma.
Pages deliver documents, messages and mail. They spend time in the Senate and House chambers and learn about parliamentary procedure and legislative processes.
Curtis High hosts career and college fair
Curtis Senior High School will host a career and college resource fair at its Ray Beard Memorial Gymnasium, 8425 40th St. W., University Place. The even takes place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and will feature more than 90 career, college and community vendors. Students and their families are invited to attend to learn more about post-high school education and career opportunities.
View new learning materials in Clover Park district
Clover Park School District will adopt some new instructional materials for the 2017-18 school year. The school district is hosting an instructional materials showcase from 1-5:30 p.m. April 10. The community is invited to provide feedback on the materials.
The event will be at the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. For more information call 253-583-5143
Final JBLM elementary school marks grand opening
Clover Park School District invites the public to the grand opening celebration of Evergreen Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord at 5 p.m. April 20.
Evergreen is the sixth and final Clover Park elementary school to be built on JBLM.
The event will include student performances, remarks from school board president Marty Schafer, Superintendent Debbie LeBeau and guest speakers. There will be self-guided tours of the school.
Evergreen opened its doors to students and staff Jan. 3. The preschool through fifth-grade learning facility has an enrollment of approximately 526 students, with capacity for 761.
Construction on the new Evergreen began in spring 2015. Funding for the work came from the federal Office of Economic Adjustment, as well as from the state’s Capital Construction Assistance program.
