Show and Tell: Schools and youths in the news

‘An Evening of Music’ in Eatonville
Eatonville High School will host “An Evening of Music” featuring the Pacific Lutheran University Symphony Orchestra, Eatonville students and honorary guest Cindy McTee, a composer and music educator who is an alumna of both Eatonville High and PLU.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Eatonville High School auditorium, 302 Mashell Ave. N, Eatonville.
There is no admission charge, but those who wish to attend are asked to call the school district office at 360-879-1000 to reserve a free ticket.
Organizers will accept donations for Eatonville School District music programs, as well as food bank donations for the Eatonville Family Agency.
McTee, whose works are performed by orchestras around the world, has been the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Fulbright Fellowship and a composer’s fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. She received a masters degree in music from the Yale School of Music and a doctorate in musical arts from the University of Iowa. She taught briefly at PLU, but spent the majority of her teaching career at the University of North Texas before retiring.
Students work as legislative pages
Jeremy Joosten, a ninth-grader from Edgemont Junior High, and Alyson Marquardt, an eighth-grader from Pioneer Middle School, spent a week working as a page for the Washington Senate in Olympia. Jeremy was sponsored by Sen. Mark Miloscia, R-Federal Way. Alyson was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Tacoma.
The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and take part in a mock session.
Five regional art award winners advance to state art show
Five students from Pierce County high schools are regional winners in the 2017 High School Art competition and will advance to the state art show in Olympia. Their work, along with other regional winners from across the state, will be on exhibit during April at the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction in Olympia.
Regional winners include Luisa Drummond and Alyssa Villela, both from Lakes High School; K. Hamilton from Rogers High School, Zoe Asquith from Bonney Lake High School, and Ben Gregory from the Science and Math Institute in Tacoma.
You can see their work online on the website of the Puget Sound Educational Service District.
Peninsula Communities in Schools wins grant
Communities in Schools Peninsula received an $84,000 grant from the Discuren Charitable Foundation. The money will fund an expansion of Communities in Schools services at schools including Evergreen Elementary, Key Peninsula Middle School and Peninsula High School.
Compiled by Debbie Cafazzo, staff writer
