Two Peninsula School Board incumbents seek re-election

Two incumbent members of the Peninsula School Board, David Olson and Deborah Krishnadasan, announced that they will seek re-election to the board in November.
Candidate filing by mail opens May 1, and candidate filing week is May 15-19.
Olson will run to represent Peninsula’s District 5 and Krishnadasan District 2.
Olson, a commercial banker, is currently finishing a four-year board term. Krishnadasan has served for the past two years, following a special election in 2015.
Olso said in a news release that board accomplishments over the past few years include passage of the district’s operations levy with a record percentage, along with hiring Superintendent Rob Manahan.
“We also created a cross-district partnership to prioritize legislative issues, and as we work with outstanding teachers, staff and parents, we continue to see increased academic achievement at all levels,” he added.
Olson said current priorities are to address facility maintenance needs, classroom overcrowding and the need for a new school.
Krishnadasan, who has 15 years of work experience in the oil and gas and high-tech industries, said her board service helped her gain a better understanding of student and teacher needs.
“I look forward to continued partnerships with board members, staff, teachers, parents and our community at large to further enhance the education we offer our students," she said in the release.
Olson is a retired Navy officer who also worked as a defense consultant for seven years. In addition to the school board, he is also a board member for the City Club of Tacoma, the World Trade Center Tacoma, the Hilltop Business Association and the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation. He and his wife, Tonia, moved to Gig Harbor in 2005. They have four children, three of whom graduated from Gig Harbor High School.
Krishnadasan, an active community volunteer, worked for Burlington Resources, Visio and Microsoft before she moved to Gig Harbor nine years ago. She and her husband, Baiya, have three children, Gabriel, 15; Audrey, 13; and Alexander, 10.
