Education

April 14, 2017 1:33 PM

This old school: Steilacoom celebrates a century-old building

By Debbie Cafazzo

dcafazzo@thenewstribune.com

Celebrate 100 years of the old Pioneer School in Steilacoom at an open house scheduled for 4-6 p.m. May 11.

The building and the land it stands on have been at the heart of the Steilacoom Historical School District since the 19th century.

The current building on this site opened in 1917.

As the school district grew, the building became Pioneer Middle School. The middle school relocated to DuPont in 2008, and in 2014 the building was remodeled to serve as the school district’s administrative offices.

